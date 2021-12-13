Efinity (EFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.21 or 0.08141775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00079043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,061.29 or 1.00056371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars.

