Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $44.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

