Edgeless Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $3.12 million and $3,562.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

