Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15.

