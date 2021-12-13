Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $169.63 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $169.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

