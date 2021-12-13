Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.01 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.63 and a 200-day moving average of $369.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

