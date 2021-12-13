Edge Capital Group LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

