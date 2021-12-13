Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $112.43 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

