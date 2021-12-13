Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

