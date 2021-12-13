easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.57

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

EJTTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Get easyJet alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.