EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $216.21

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.21 and last traded at $215.62, with a volume of 2194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.