Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 1,216.7% in November

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,216.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EIC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

