Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $39,280,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $10,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.