Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $6,642,167.82 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. 2,160,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.