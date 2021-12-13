Dynamite 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $97,728.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $58,527.57 and $97,728.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.00384674 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $650.56 or 0.01329487 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,817 coins and its circulating supply is 396,211 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.