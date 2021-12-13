Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($22.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.54) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.48) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.87), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,572,010.50). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.73), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($967,742.62).

LON:DNLM traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,324 ($17.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,879. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,358.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,409.01.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

