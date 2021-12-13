Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.16

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.16 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 188773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.97.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 47,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$363,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,115,296. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$309,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 255,500 shares of company stock worth $2,008,353 and sold 80,000 shares worth $725,989.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

