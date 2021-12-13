Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.