Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 173,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

