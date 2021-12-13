Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits One Day Volume of $368,266.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $368,266.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00056033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.07982851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.30 or 0.99974273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

