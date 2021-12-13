DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.13

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

