DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.14). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.23. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $16,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total transaction of $4,528,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,547,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

