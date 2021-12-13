Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, a diversified business structure and healthy demand in the quarters ahead. Also, handsome rewards to shareholders raise its attractiveness. For fiscal 2022, the company expects year-over-year sales growth of 8-12% and earnings of $2.57-$2.73 per share (higher than $2.32 generated in fiscal 2021). However, softness at the company’s On-Road business is concerning. Higher costs related to raw material, labor and freight are expected to be a headwind in fiscal 2022. This is likely to lead the gross margin to decline 50 to 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,871. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

