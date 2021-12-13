Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

DLTR stock opened at $141.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

