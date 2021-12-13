Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Carl D’Ammassa Purchases 62,500 Shares

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) insider Carl D’Ammassa bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,152.10).

DFCH opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.63) on Monday. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.93. The firm has a market cap of £85.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.88) price target on shares of Distribution Finance Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

