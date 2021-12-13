Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 619,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,108,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

