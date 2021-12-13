DinoSwap Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 131,988,883 coins and its circulating supply is 63,591,322 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

