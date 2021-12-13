Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $40,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $180,958,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,718,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,045. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.11.

