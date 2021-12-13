Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,512. The firm has a market cap of $840.17 million, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.