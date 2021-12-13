DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.93. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $583.08 and a 200 day moving average of $514.05. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.80.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total transaction of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,340 shares of company stock worth $16,914,846 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

