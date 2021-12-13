Dev Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,483.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004141 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $12,483.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00607006 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

