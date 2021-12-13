Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 49.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $78,805.91 and $5.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

