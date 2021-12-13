Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price to $256.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $256.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.45.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

