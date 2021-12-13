Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UCG. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.46) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.06 ($16.92).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

