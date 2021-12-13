Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €450.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY opened at $95.26 on Friday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.