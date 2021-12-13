Deri Protocol (DERI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.48 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and $3.48 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.75 or 0.08013087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,114.41 or 1.00014927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

