Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $16.16. Delek US shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 27,620 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Delek US by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $4,409,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Delek US by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

