DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 33,789 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.