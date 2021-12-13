DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.98 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624,926 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

NYSE ES opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

