DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.24 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $18,349,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,818,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,526 shares of company stock worth $22,245,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $298.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.08. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $224.74 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

