DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of AGCO worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after buying an additional 132,315 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,601,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,246,000 after buying an additional 93,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

