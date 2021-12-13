DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 233,337 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,337 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 402,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 678,304 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ:LI opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -405.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.