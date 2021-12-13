DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,432 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Novavax were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $40,016,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $166.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.84. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total transaction of $1,774,338.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,224.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,221 shares of company stock valued at $47,250,797. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.