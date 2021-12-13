DeFiSocial Gaming Price Down 25.2% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.00 or 0.08128886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.47 or 1.00004926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

