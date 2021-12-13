Defence Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Defence Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598. Defence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

