Deeper Network (DPR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.93 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 6% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $143.06 million and $4.93 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.83 or 0.08039123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,187.97 or 1.00574558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars.

