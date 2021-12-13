Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $282,204.24

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $282,204.24 and $2,658.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040748 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars.

