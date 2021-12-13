Decentraland Price Reaches $3.15 on Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00006736 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $5.74 billion and approximately $697.57 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00199381 BTC.

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,960,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,595,435 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

