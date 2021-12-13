DDKoin Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $431,898.51 and $11,071.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00115428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008589 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006608 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002112 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

