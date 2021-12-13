David Thompson Purchases 23,673 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) insider David Thompson bought 23,673 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £49,713.30 ($65,924.02).

Fintel stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £215.59 million and a P/E ratio of 24.71. Fintel Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 193.50 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 255.22 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

